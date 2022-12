Johnson announced his decision to commit to the Tigers via Twitter.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 2023 class took a hit on Sunday, as 3-star defensive line commit Stephen Johnson announced he is flipping his commitment to Auburn.

Johnson originally committed to the Hogs on June 26. He chose Arkansas over Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State and others.

The 6-foot-4, 315-poind lineman recently hosted Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams, and running backs coach Jimmy Smith for an in-home visit on Dec. 6.

Johnson was the Hogs' lone defensive tackle commit in the 2023 class. The Razorbacks now only have defensive ends Kaleb James and Quincy Rhodes Jr. as commitments on the line in the class.