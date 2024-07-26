The Arkansas football fall camp schedule will officially begin Wednesday evening with practice No. 1.

The Razorbacks are set to have 25 practices in 29 days to gear up for the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Wednesday's opening practice will be held in the evening and open to the media — not open to the public. The team plans on having evening practices through Saturday, Aug. 3. Arkansas will practice six days a week and take one Friday and three Sunday's off. The team will also have two closed scrimmages.

After each practice there will be a media availability with coordinators, position coaches and select players. Pittman is set to speak with the media at least five times prior to game week, which starts Monday, Aug. 26.

It's worth noting that teams are allowed just 18 contact practices, nine of which can be held in full pads during fall camp. A maximum of 120 players are allowed to be participants each day.

Pittman will also speak to the media Tuesday afternoon to preview fall camp. Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Sowders will follow with a recap of the Razorbacks' summer workouts.

Below is the full schedule with dates and times for practices.