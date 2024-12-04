Arkansas 2025 National Signing Day Live Tracker

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff will start gaining signatures from 2025 recruits Wednesday with National Signing Day upon us.

The early signing period runs through Friday and the Razorbacks will be hoping to avoid any flips while also trying to add a few late surprises to the class. Arkansas has 22 commits in the 2025 class, which ranks 30th nationally on Rivals.

We will have live updates on The Trough premium message board throughout the day, plus this will serve as a live tracker once signatures come through.

Keep up with all 2025 recruits who put pen to paper Wednesday to become a Razorback…