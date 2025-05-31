Kozeal's extra boost coming at right time for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE – Cam Kozeal's two-run home run in the bottom half of the fifth inning of No. 3 overall national seed Arkansas' 6-2 win over North Dakota State in the first round of the Fayetteville Regional added to the new program single season home run record that currently sits at 111 through 57 games. The Omaha, Neb., native blasted a 388-foot shot over the right-center field wall on a 1-0 slider off the fingertips of North Dakota State ace Nolan Johnson that was 102 off of the bat for Kozeal's 14th long ball of the year. Kozeal notched his sixth game of the season with three or more hits while also knocking in four runs, and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.

"It was just all about attacking," Kozeal said regarding the offensive approach against the Bison. "Sometimes in the postseason you kind of tip-toe around, but we had a good game plan. (The plan was) Stay on the fastball. He threw about 75% fastballs to left-handed hitters and we did a good job of hitting those today." Kozeal, who transferred in from Vanderbilt last July, set the new single season program home run record in the SEC Tournament 5-2 quarterfinal round loss to Ole Miss on an extremely rare inside-the-park home run, but it came at a scary expense. Ole Miss right fielder Ryan Moerman and center fielder Isaac Humphrey violently collided while sprinting to get under Kozeal's drive to right-center. Humphrey was able to remain in the game, but Moerman missed the remainder of the SEC Tournament before returning as a pinch hitter Friday in Ole Miss' first round loss to 4-seed Murray State in the Oxford Regional.