Latest BetSaracen College World Series Odds

Only 16 baseball teams remain in the NCAA Tournament and they will duke it out at eight locations this weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on the line.

After surviving Little Rock in the Baton Rouge Regional, LSU (+300) is the odds-on favorite per BetSaracen to win the National Championship. Arkansas (+400) is right behind the Tigers, followed defending champion Tennessee (+650), the Razorbacks' opponent in this weekend's Fayetteville Super Regional. North Carolina has the fourth-best odds (+700) and Auburn at fifth (+1200).

Murray State was the lone 4-seed to shock the nation to win the Oxford Regional and the Racers have the lowest odds to dogpile on the mound as the last team remaining in Omaha (+10000).