Latest BetSaracen College World Series Odds

Only 16 baseball teams remain in the NCAA Tournament and they will duke it out at eight locations this weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on the line.
After surviving Little Rock in the Baton Rouge Regional, LSU (+300) is the odds-on favorite per BetSaracen to win the National Championship. Arkansas (+400) is right behind the Tigers, followed defending champion Tennessee (+650), the Razorbacks' opponent in this weekend's Fayetteville Super Regional. North Carolina has the fourth-best odds (+700) and Auburn at fifth (+1200).
Murray State was the lone 4-seed to shock the nation to win the Oxford Regional and the Racers have the lowest odds to dogpile on the mound as the last team remaining in Omaha (+10000).
Below are the odds for this weekend's Super Regional matchups. Visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab for more, and also be sure to download the BetSaracen app on your phone.
(You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
Publisher's note: All are based on odds as of this publication.
AUBURN
- Auburn (+1200)
- Coastal Carolina (+1500)
BATON ROUGE
- LSU (+300)
- West Virginia (+6000)
CHAPEL HILL
- Arizona (+4000)
- North Carolina (+700)
CORVALLIS
- Florida State (+1300)
- Oregon State (+1300)
DURHAM
- Duke (+2500)
- Murray State (+10000)
FAYETTEVILLE
- Arkansas (+400)
- Tennessee (+650)
LOS ANGELES
- UCLA (+2000)
- UTSA (+4000)
LOUISVILLE
- Louisville (+3000)
- Miami (+4000)