Vanderbilt transfer infielder commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas baseball program has picked up a talented bat from the transfer portal, as Vanderbilt second baseman Camden Kozeal announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Friday.
A 5-foot-10, 207-pound Nebraska native, Kozeal slashed .284/.349/.439 with 42 hits, eight doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs through 43 games and 148 at-bats for the Commodores last season.
Kozeal missed some time during the 2024 season due to injury, but was productive in the games he did play. He showcased his power against Tennessee this past season with a 432-foot two-run bomb in the fourth inning.
Cozeal is the latest transfer to jump on board for the Razorbacks, and his commitment comes five days after head coach Dave Van Horn reeled in catcher Elliott Peterson from the JUCO ranks on July 7.
Arkansas also has a commitment from the Division II batting average leader in outfielder Carson Boles, as well as pledges from TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, FGCU outfielder Charles Davalan, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi, BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Rhode Island first baseman Michael Anderson, Ohio State LHP Landon Beidelschies, East Carolina LHP Zach Root and Oregon State RHP Aiden Jimenez.
