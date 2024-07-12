The Arkansas baseball program has picked up a talented bat from the transfer portal, as Vanderbilt second baseman Camden Kozeal announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Friday.

A 5-foot-10, 207-pound Nebraska native, Kozeal slashed .284/.349/.439 with 42 hits, eight doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs through 43 games and 148 at-bats for the Commodores last season.

Kozeal missed some time during the 2024 season due to injury, but was productive in the games he did play. He showcased his power against Tennessee this past season with a 432-foot two-run bomb in the fourth inning.