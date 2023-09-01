News More News
Arkansas 2025 recruits land in updated Rivals position rankings

Four-star safety Tyren Polley.
Four-star safety Tyren Polley. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The class of 2025 is starting to pick up steam, as several Arkansas recruits landed in the latest position rankings by Rivals this week.

In the class of 2025 so far, Arkansas has two commits from inside the state in Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson and Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly.

One other recruit that landed in the rankings is four-star running back Daniel Anderson from Bryant. While he still has yet to receive an offer from the Razorbacks, schools like Notre Dame, Mississippi State and others are starting to take notice.

Many of the recruits listed here also found themselves in the latest Rivals250 rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Here are the recruits Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2025.

Quarterback

Name Stars High School Old ranking New ranking

Grayson Wilson

Central Arkansas Christian

Unranked

10
Wilson committed to Arkansas on April 15.

Wide Receiver

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Dillon Alfred

Saraland (AL)

41

42

Tight End

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Nate Roberts

Washington (OK)

5

2

Da'Saahn Brame

Derby (KS)

Unranked

6

Offensive Lineman

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Devin Harper

Captain Shreve (LA)

Unranked

30 (Tackle)

Carius Curne

Marion

Unranked

15 (Guard)

Defensive Tackle

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Dilan Battle

Timberview (TX)

20

22

Defensive End

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Alexander Shieldnight

Wagoner (OK)

Unranked

22

Linebacker

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

CJ Jimcoily

Lipscomb (TN)

Unranked

11 (Outside)

Noah Mikhail

La Verne (CA)

Unranked

2 (Inside)

Parker Meese

IMG Academy (FL)

12

16 (Inside)

Cornerback

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Na'Eem Offord

Parker (AL)

Unranked

3

Javion Holiday

Duncanville (TX)

Unranked

28

Caleb Chester

Fort Bend Marshall (TX)

24

32

Zadian Gentry

McKinney (TX)

25

34

Antonio Parker

Cardinal Ritter (MO)

26

35

Safety

Name Stars High School Old Ranking New Ranking

Jarcoby Hopson

Lake Cormorant (MS)

8

9

Omarion Robinson

Little Rock Parkview

11

12

Tyren Polley

Duncanville (TX)

20

19

Athletes

Name Stars High School Old ranking New ranking

Lance Jackson

Pleasant Grove (TX)

7

7

Darnell Williams

Ashdown

17

16

