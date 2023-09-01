The class of 2025 is starting to pick up steam, as several Arkansas recruits landed in the latest position rankings by Rivals this week.

In the class of 2025 so far, Arkansas has two commits from inside the state in Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson and Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly.

One other recruit that landed in the rankings is four-star running back Daniel Anderson from Bryant. While he still has yet to receive an offer from the Razorbacks, schools like Notre Dame, Mississippi State and others are starting to take notice.

Many of the recruits listed here also found themselves in the latest Rivals250 rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Here are the recruits Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2025.