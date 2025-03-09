Jonas Aidoo dazzles in win over Mississippi State

“Before, the games I was playing in, like my foot was killing me, I could barely move,” Aidoo said. “But now I can move now. I still have a little bit of pain, but it's definitely tolerable. I'm just thankful that that pain is starting to go away finally.”

21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, along with what ended up being the game-winning free throw with 11 seconds left, were credited to the fourth-year center. Aidoo said after the game that it’s all starting to come together after he’s recovered from his injury.

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonas Aidoo’s final college season hasn’t exactly gone as planned. A foot surgery in the offseason hampered him for most of the schedule, but he closed out the regular season on a high note in the Razorbacks’ 93-92 win over No. 25 Mississippi State on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Aidoo’s play was critical in the first half of the game, as Trevon Brazile picked up two fouls early and had to sit for the remaining time, so it was up to Aidoo to anchor the post. In the first 20 minutes, he scored 11 points and had eight rebounds as well.

“Just got to go out there and play,” Aidoo said. “I don't think about fouls or not. Just go out there and try to make winning plays at the end of the day. We're not trying to worry about all those little mental things. Just go out there and play, try and win the game.”

Aidoo was heavily involved in the final seconds of the game. Along with his final free throw, he defended the final two shots that Mississippi State attempted, both of which were missed.

“I was just trying to go up and finish it, because there was like one second left on the shot clock,” Aidoo said of Arkansas' final offensive possession. “And then, (I was) trying to just think back to Texas, when I made those free throws, when the second one hit back rim, I panicked a little bit.

“Then on defense, they got an offensive rebound, I panicked a little more, they missed it. But it was just the relief, but I’m just thankful we won that game.”

The Razorbacks will need Aidoo to play at this level from here on out, as the SEC Tournament starts Wednesday. Arkansas will face South Carolina in the first round.

Tipoff for that game is set for noon CT and it will air on the SEC Network. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas basketball as the Hogs try to make some March magic.