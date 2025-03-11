Transfer defensive back schedules Arkansas visit

A transfer defensive back has officially scheduled a visit to Arkansas, according to a report by Rival's Adam Friedman on Tuesday.

Ashaad Williams, a 6-foot-2, 178-pound redshirt junior from FCS program North Alabama, received an offer from the Razorbacks and new secondary coach Nick Perry, who coached at Alabama and is a native of the state, himself. Williams has also received offers from Ole Miss, Purdue, Kansas, Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Kent State, Old Dominion and UTEP.

Williams, who entered the portal as a grad transfer, told HawgBeat that he's planning to make his over to Fayetteville from March 14-16.

The Russellville, Alabama, native totaled 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups during the 2024 season. In 2023, Williams racked up 22 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams ended his 2024 campaign with an 81.6 defensive grade, an 80.7 run defense grade, a 70.5 tackling grade, a 75.1 pass-rush grade and an 81.6 coverage grade on 510 snaps.

Coach Sam Pittman made it clear last Thursday that addressing the secondary is a top priority in the spring transfer portal window, which opens April 16 and runs through April 25.

“I’d (say we need help at) any secondary position," Pittman said. "And now we just don't need a guy. We need help. And again, we'll see what we have. But going today, I would say a couple of inside guys and then whomever in the back end."