HawgBeat - Arkansas 4-star ATH Quincey McAdoo decommits from FSU

The No. 3 prospect in the Natural State is back on the market as of Tuesday afternoon. Clarendon wideout Quincey McAdoo announced he's backing off on his pledge to the Florida State Seminoles as programs like Arkansas and Mississippi State try to get his talent for 2022.

McAdoo told HawgBeat that he's going to try to attend the Razorbacks' spring game coming up this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is aiming to change McAdoo's mind and the crop of five 2022 in-state commitments are working together to try and force a flip.

"It's a good class going to Arkansas in my grade ... it's a lot of talent," he said. "A lot of the in-state kids going there want me to stay in-state, too."

Arkansas currently has commitments from Parkview RB James Jointer, DeWitt TE Dax Courtney, Maumelle OL Andrew Chamblee, Shiloh Christian LB Kaden Henley and Greenland DL JJ Hollingsworth, as well as several out-of-state commits.

Stay tuned for more on McAdoo's recruitment.