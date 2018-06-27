Rivals 4-star offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins arrived in Atlanta, Georgia for the Rivals 5-star Challenge and the Arkansas resident ran into a Razorback favorite on his way into town.

“My trip in was good, I ran into Daryl Macon. We talked a little bit and he didn’t really know who I was but I mentioned him on Twitter and he texted me and told me to ball out over here at 5-star.

"I watch a lot of Razorback basketball, Daniel Gafford came up about 40 minutes from me and a lot of kids at my school like watching him play."

The 6-foot-7 prospect says his recruitment is still going really well and he has set up his official visit to Arkansas on July 26 before he makes a top 10 or top 8 cut. He wants to narrow it down to 5 schools during the middle or towards the end of his senior season.

“Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, a lot of schools are still making a big push," Wilkins said. "I have good relationships with all those guys. Coaches from the Arkansas staff came by my school like 3-4 times so that was really good. Coach Fry and I talk a lot, like he and I will talk game plans for Fortnite and stuff, he’ll just call and we’ll talk about anything.”