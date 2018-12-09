Arkansas's lone 2019 quarterback finally made his trip to Fayetteville for his official visit after putting it off during his senior season. After +4000 yards on a banged up ankle this season, Jefferson was granted a 4th star by Rivals, giving the class 12 4-stars and 11 3-stars, for a total of 23... so far.

"I think our recruiting class will really get things off the ground because of the athletes we have in all different areas," Jefferson said. "We can do what Chad Morris needs us to do, run his offense, do what he needs us to do on and off the field, so I feel like it’s a very good recruiting class coming to Arkansas.”

The gun-slinger from Mississippi got a chance to spend a lot of time with one of his future targets T.Q. Jackson and his future position coach Joe Craddock.

"Spending more time with Craddock was good since he’s my position coach," Jefferson said. "Having a really tight bond with coach Craddock really amazes me. My relationship with TQ is great, all the commits are in a group chat and all of us just talk and bond. TQ and I bonded the whole visit."