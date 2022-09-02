Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Introducing HawgBeat's best bets of the week courtesy of Brian Edwards, who serves as a senior handicapper for VegasInsider and is the owner of BrianEdwardsSports.com. Each week Brian will provide his college football best bets of the weekend. This week's edition features Arkansas to cover at -6.5 against Cincinnati. Here is more: *Odds based on FanDuel*

Arkansas -6.5 vs. Cincinnati:

Luke Fickell’s team lost the third-most players (nine) of any program to the 2022 NFL Draft behind only Georgia and LSU. The Bearcats are still going to be solid in 2022, but they’re walking into a hornet’s nest Saturday in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman did masterful work replacing holes in his roster with a nine-player group of transfers. The hope is that Oklahoma transfer WR Jadon Haselwood will replace some of the production from Treylon Burks, who went in the first round to the TennesseeTitans. Haselwood is a former five-star recruit who started 12 games for the Sooners in 2021. KJ Jefferson is one of the country’s top returning QBs after he led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record and and 8-4-1 against-the-spread mark last season, rushing for a team-high 664 yards and six TDs with a 4.5 yards-per-carry average. I think true sophomore RB Rocket Sanders is going to join Florida QB Anthony Richardson as the SEC’s two biggest breakout players in 2022. Sanders didn’t get enough touches in 2021, but he still produced 578 rushing yards, five TDs and a 5.1 YPC average. The defense welcomes back safety Jalen Catalon, a third-team All-American in 2020 who missed the final seven games of last year after sustaining a season-ending injury. LB Bumper Pool, a third-team All-American in 2021, also returns after recording a team-best 125 tackles.

North Carolina State -11.5 at East Carolina:

If your line is -11.5, buy the half-point to -11. I consider 11 a key number (think of common final scores such as 28-17 or 35-24) like 3, 7, 10, 14, etc. The key to this play is NC State's defense, a unit that ranked second in the ACC last season when it allowed only 19.7 PPG. Ten starters return and Phil Steele’s National Unit Rankings have the Wolfpack No. 2 at the LB position, No. 3 in the secondary and No. 19 on the defensive line. Linebacker Drake Thomas earned fourth-team All-American honors in 2021 and linebacker Payton Wilson is back and healthy after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2. Wilson led the ACC in tackles and was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. Quarterback Devin Leary was sensational last year, throwing for 3,433 yards with a remarkable 35/5 TD-INT ratio. He has four of his top-five pass catchers returning. Dave Doeren’s squad went 9-3 in 2021 and was poised to put a beating on UCLA in the postseason before the Bruins pulled out of the Holiday Bowl due to positive COVID-19 test results. I have NC State at No. 8 in my Preseason Power Rankings. This isn’t a fade of ECU. The Pirates have an excellent senior quarterback in Holton Ahlers and an outstanding running back in Keaton Mitchell, who earned first-team All-AAC honors last year. Nevertheless, I expect the Wolfpack to get some separation in the third quarter and win by 14-17 points.

LSU -3.5 vs. Florida State:

I’m confident the Tigers will have the home-crowd advantage with this game being played in New Orleans on Sunday night. They'll also have the edge at QB with Jayden Daniels compared to Jordan Travis. Perhaps most important, LSU will have a sizable advantage in the head-coaching department. In Brian Kelly’s last 41 games at Notre Dame when his team closed as the betting favorite, he posted a 40-1 record. Meanwhile, FSU’s Mike Norvell has limped to a 6-12 record in 18 games against Power-Five foes during his three-year tenure, with eight of those defeats coming by double-digit margins. Kelly snagged 15 players out of the portal, including 10 from Power-Five programs. In fact, he added five players to the secondary who have combined to make 147 career starts, including 65 in the SEC between former Razorbacks Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks. LSU’s top-five pass catchers return, including All-American candidate Kayshon Boutte. Steele’s National Unit Rankings have the Tigers No. 5 at WR and No. 8 on the defensive line. College Football News ranked the secondary third nationally.

Money-line Parlay: Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Boston College

Let’s go with a three-teamer that should have a payout in the +150 neighborhood. I think Boston College at home vs. Rutgers will be a great dance partner with Arkansas and Pitt. That’s three superior teams compared to their respective opponents needing to only win outright. Whether you tail, fade or sit on the sidelines, enjoy the games and best of luck with your wagers!

Find Brian Edwards: