HawgBeat - Arkansas-A&M postponed–again

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas's second game versus Texas A&M this season has been postponed, due to COVID-19 protocols in the Aggie program, sources confirmed to HawgBeat.

It is the sixth Texas A&M has had postponed and no make-up date has been determined at this time. It is unclear how many games the SEC will be able to make up, as there is only one week between the end of the regular season and the start of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas has not had to miss a game due to issues within their own program but this is the third time the Razorbacks’ schedule has been altered because of the coronavirus. Their road game at Tulsa on Dec. 8 was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Hurricane’s program and eventually replaced with a home game against Southern the next day. Arkansas was supposed to host the Aggies on February 6.

The Razorbacks it second in the SEC with a 17-5 overall record and 9-4 SEC record.

Though the Hogs couldn't schedule a last-minute opponent last time the Aggies had to postpone, there may be an opportunity to salvage a game this time around as it's clear the Aggies won't be able to make up all six of their missed games.

Arkansas has a matchup versus ranked Alabama next Wednesday, followed by LSU at home and South Carolina on the road.