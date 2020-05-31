Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Calls for justice following the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia reached a fever pitch over the last several days with protests and riots across the country. In response, coaches, athletes and other people in sports at all levels have voiced their support and concerns through social media. Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek and men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman each released statements Sunday morning via Twitter. They followed in the footsteps of Musselman’s wife, Danyelle, who shared a letter to her daughter the day before. Here are their thoughts… (HawgBeat will update this story with thoughts from others in the Arkansas sports world as we see them.)

Hunter Yurachek

As the sun comes up on this Sunday morning, I am deeply saddened and troubled as I continue to attempt to comprehend the depth of the hurt and pain being felt by those throughout our nation. In the past few weeks, the senseless and tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have served as vivid reminders of the continued reality of racism and social injustice faced by African-Americans every day in our society. As a man of faith, I am reminded of the admonition given to each of us in the book of Mark, chapter 12: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your should and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” While love is at the core, we are also called to do more. As outlined in the book of James, “faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” Our commitment must be more than just words. Each of us shares a responsibility in addressing these issues and seeking to find resolution. Now more than ever, we must work together within our own communities to remove those strongholds. These are deeply rooted issues, embedded in our history, that will not be fully resolved in the days and months to come. However, today we can begin that journey anew by joining together to love and support each other while affirming our commitment to seek change and healing.

A few personal thoughts as I reflect on the challenging events taking place across our country. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/wWmUdPYEbN — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) May 31, 2020

Eric Musselman

I’m deeply saddened by what’s going on in our country. We’ve had daily discussions in our household about what we can do to be a part of the change. I do not know what it’s like to be an African American man, but as a husband, father & coach, I believe that respect and love for one another is where things begin. We must fight racism together, and it needs to start right now.

Danyelle Musselman

Dear daughter,

I shed tears for the hate, injustice and disrespect that you may one day face based on the color of your skin. What hurts the most, is the fact that you don’t even know it yet. This conversation will be more uncomfortable than the birds and the bees, and it breaks my heart that we have to have it at all. I am sorry. I am tired. I am hurting. My beautiful girl, always keep your head high, maintain respect for yourself and others and continue to share grace and love. I pray that this is a conversation you won’t have to have with your own daughter. Maybe one day… Maybe one day people can learn to love everyone for who they are on the inside. With love, Mom

This has been a tough week... pic.twitter.com/hr6C40d7sD — Danyelle Musselman (@DanyelleSargent) May 30, 2020

Mike Neighbors

Also, an update on Minneapolis native Destinee Oberg and her family. They are safe. We are in daily contact and they know all Razorbacks are here for them. — Mike Neighbors (@coachneighbors) May 30, 2020