According to a press release, the deal is in coordination with Learfield’s Razorback Sports Properties and the logos will debut Saturday for the game against UAB. The sponsorships are multi-year deals, per a report by Ben Portnoy of Sports Business Journal.

The University of Arkansas has struck a sponsorship extension with Walmart and Tyson Foods that will include the logos for both companies at the 25-yard lines of Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the school announced Thursday.

“We are grateful to our longtime partners Walmart and Tyson Foods for stepping forward once again to support Razorback Athletics and the University of Arkansas,” Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “Their investment continues to be meaningful in the lives of our 465 Razorback student-athletes and our program. It is only fitting that when fans watch the Hogs play at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, they will be reminded of two Arkansas born success stories that transformed our state and reshaped our world.”

The press release also states that both Walmart and Tyson Foods will "leverage opportunities" for more events, sponsorship activations, promotions, content collaboration with athletes and more.

"Walmart is proud to be a longtime supporter of our hometown teams at the University of Arkansas and of programs that give students opportunities to compete at the highest levels of academics, business and sports,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc., “We're excited to expand the ways in which we stand alongside these talented students.”

Starting this season, the NCAA is allowing commercial sponsorships on football fields and other schools have also taken advantage. A fellow Southeastern Conference program, Tennessee has the logo for Pilot Travel Center on its field.

“At Tyson Foods, we are deeply committed to supporting students, student-athletes, college sports, and our local communities. By investing in college education and athletic programs, we aim to foster growth and talent, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation,” said John Tyson, Chairman of the Board, Tyson Foods.

Arkansas and UAB are set for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday on SEC Network.