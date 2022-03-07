Arkansas adds 6th transfer, DE Jordan Domineck from Georgia Tech

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Jordan Domineck has scrapped his future visit plans after using his first official this past weekend.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, the Georgia Tech transfer’s lone trip was to Fayetteville. Instead of taking his planned visit to Auburn later this month, Domineck announced Monday evening that he was committed to Arkansas.

The decision comes just one day after he returned home from a visit to Arkansas — one that proved to be pretty eye opening for the 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive end.

“It was a lot better than I thought it would be, honestly,” Domineck said. “I went online and saw just to see it. Nothing really beats seeing it in real person like a real deal — seeing like the whole stadium, seeing the facilities they have and seeing the school it itself. The vibe and atmosphere, it’s just something different."

A graduate transfer with up to two remaining years of eligibility, if he opts to use the extra year granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic, Domineck joins the Razorbacks as a defensive end with starting experience at the Power Five level.

As a redshirt junior at Georgia Tech last year, Domineck had 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and a 70-yard fumble return. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated 20 total pressures, helping him earn a 67.3 defensive grade on 446 total snaps.

That came on the heels of a solid 2020 campaign in which he earned a 77.8 grade on 391 snaps. That season, he generated 28 total pressures and was officially credited with 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Domineck is the sixth scholarship transfer the Razorbacks have landed from the portal this offseason, but the first who will not be on campus in time for spring ball. He previously said he plans to enroll in the first session of summer classes.

With all three of its primary starting defensive linemen either exhausting their eligibility (Tre Williams, Markell Utsey) or entering the NFL Draft (John Ridgeway), that was a position Arkansas expected to target in the portal.

Former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson was the first addition in that area and the Razorbacks will likely target a transfer defensive tackle with at least one of their two remaining spots in the 2022 class, which now sits at 26 players, after missing out on two earlier in the year.

Other transfers Arkansas has signed this class include wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma, linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama, cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU and defensive back Latavious Brini from Georgia. It has also landed quarterback Cade Fortin from South Florida and kicker Jacob Bates from Texas State as walk-ons.