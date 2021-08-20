Arkansas adds another transfer catcher

Dave Van Horn has turned to the portal for another catcher just before the start of the fall semester, as Houston’s Leyton Pinckney announced Thursday that he’d transfer to Arkansas.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Arkansas baseball program,” Pinckney told HawgBeat. “It doesn’t get any better than Arkansas in college baseball. You won’t find a better fan base in the entire country.”

Pinckney, who began his career at Mercer and also spent a year in junior college, is the fourth transfer - and second catcher - the Razorbacks have landed this offseason. He follows Kent State catcher Michael Turner, Oklahoma outfielder Jace Bohrofen and Wake Forest outfielder Chris Lanzilli.

In his lone season with the Cougars, Pinckney appeared in only seven games with two starts and went 2 for 9 (.222) at the plate. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .310 (13 for 42) at Northwest Florida State C.C.

Following a standout career at Veterans High in Kathleen, Ga., Pinckney signed with Mercer and was a backup catcher for the Bears as a freshman in 2019. He started 14 of 37 games in which he appeared and hit .203/.301/.281 with one home run and 11 RBIs.

With the Razorbacks, Pinckney will join what has suddenly become a crowded group of catchers despite the departure of Casey Opitz.

Dylan Leach will be back as a sophomore after serving as Opitz’s backup this season, plus Arkansas brought in Turner as a graduate transfer and added highly regarded freshman Max Soliz Jr. as a signee.

“I am really excited to come in and help add some depth and experience to an already extremely talented catching group,” Pinckney said. “I can’t wait to get started, and I look forward to taking on whatever role is asked of me this year to help this team and program get back to Omaha.”

The addition of Pinckney puts the Razorbacks’ projected 2022 roster at 50 players. They’ll need to whittle that down to 40 before next spring.