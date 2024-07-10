The Arkansas basketball program added another high school recruit to its roster on Wednesday, as HawgBeat can confirm that three-star guard Casmir Chavis is pledged to the Razorbacks.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound Minnesota native, Chavis was initially signed with the Washington Huskies but was released from his national letter of intent. The Park Center Senior High School product de-commited in early April, just under a month after former head coach Mike Hopkins was fired.

As a sophomore, Chavis won a state championship with Park Center and is a three-time conference champion as well as a First-Team All-State selection. Chavis has been a team captain for the basketball team and also played wide receiver on the football squad. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game during his senior season.

Chavis initially chose Washington over Arizona State, Georgia and West Virginia. After reopening his recruitment, the combo guard heard from Oregon State, Mississippi State, Memphis, Clemson and others.

Following Chavis' addition, the Razorbacks now sit with 12 scholarship players on their projected roster. He is the sixth freshman in the 2024 class to commit to Arkansas.

