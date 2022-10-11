NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas announced an extra exhibition game, streaming details for the Red-White Game and game times and broadcast designations for all seven non-conference games on Monday.

The team announced that it will host Rogers State for a home exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:00 p.m. CT in Bud Walton Arena. Full details surrounding the game will be released at a later date.

Per the UofA, Sunday's Red-White Game will no longer be broadcast on the SEC Network+ "due to unforeseen circumstances", which includes a campus-wide power outage that has been scheduled for Sunday.

The university sent an email on Oct. 4 stating the following:

"A planned power outage scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, will require extended downtime for campus internet and several online services from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The outage is required for Facilities Management to install new equipment in the Administrative Services Building (ADSB), where the campus Data Center, UAPD, and Parking and Transit are located."

The broadcast designations for the seven non-conference games are listed below with the full schedule: