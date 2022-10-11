Arkansas adds exhibition, updates schedule with TV details, tip off times
Arkansas announced an extra exhibition game, streaming details for the Red-White Game and game times and broadcast designations for all seven non-conference games on Monday.
The team announced that it will host Rogers State for a home exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:00 p.m. CT in Bud Walton Arena. Full details surrounding the game will be released at a later date.
Per the UofA, Sunday's Red-White Game will no longer be broadcast on the SEC Network+ "due to unforeseen circumstances", which includes a campus-wide power outage that has been scheduled for Sunday.
The university sent an email on Oct. 4 stating the following:
"A planned power outage scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, will require extended downtime for campus internet and several online services from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The outage is required for Facilities Management to install new equipment in the Administrative Services Building (ADSB), where the campus Data Center, UAPD, and Parking and Transit are located."
The broadcast designations for the seven non-conference games are listed below with the full schedule:
Arkansas' full 2022-23 schedule:
Oct. 16 (Sun) RED-WHITE GAME (Barnhill Arena) – 2:00 pm
Oct. 24 (Mon) Exhibition vs Rogers State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7 :00 pm
Oct. 29 (Sat) Exhibition at Texas (Austin, Texas) – 3:00 pm (Longhorn Network)
Nov. 7 (Mon) vs North Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)
Nov. 11 (Fri) vs Fordham (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)
Nov. 16 (Wed) vs South Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network Plus)
Nov. 21 (Mon) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Louisville (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – 4:00 pm (ESPN2)
Nov. 22 (Tues) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs Texas Tech or Creighton (Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2)
Nov. 23 (Wed) at Maui Jim Maui Invitational vs TBA (at Lahaina, Hawai’i) – TBA (ESPN/2/U)
Nov. 28 (Mon) vs Troy (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:00 pm (SEC Network)
Dec. 3 (Sat) vs San Jose State (Bud Walton Arena) – 3:00 pm (SEC Network)
Dec. 6 (Tues) vs UNC Greensboro (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (SEC Network)
Dec. 10 (Sat) vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center) – Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 17 (Sat) vs Bradley (North Little Rock - Simmons Bank Arena) – 3:00 pm
Dec. 21 (Wed) vs UNC Asheville (Bud Walton Arena) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)
Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)
Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)
Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.) – 7:30 pm (SEC Network)
Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN2/U)
Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.) – 1:00 pm (ESPN2/U)
Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)
Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena) – 11:00 am (ESPN2)
Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)
Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge) – 3 or 5 pm (ESPN)
Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena) – 6:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)
Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, S.C.) – 2:30 pm (SEC Network)
Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2)
Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena) – 5:00 pm (ESPN2/U)
Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas) – 8:00 pm (ESPN2/U)
Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (ESPN/2)
Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena) – 8:00 pm (SEC Network)
Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) – 1 or 3 pm (ESPN/2)
Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 8:00 pm (ESPN/2/U)
Mar. 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena) – 1:00 pm (CBS)
Mar. 8-12 at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena)
Mar. 16-19 at NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds
Mar. 23-26 at NCAA Regionals
April 1& 3 at NCAA Final Four (Houston, Texas. - NRG Stadium)
* - SEC Game BOLD - Home Game
% - Big 12/SEC Challenge