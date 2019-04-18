Jones was the No. 4 ranked player coming out of Arkansas. The 3-star lineman played for Pulaski Academy with a few other current and signed Razorbacks like Hayden Henry, Hudson Henry and John David White.

The Razorbacks are getting a second chance with an in-state standout, adding Notre Dame offensive line transfer Luke Jones to the 2019 class. Jones will be a sophomore if he's granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA, if not, he'll have to sit a year.

The Razorbacks actually gained Jones' commitment the summer before his senior season. However, he flipped his pledge to Notre Dame five months later after Bret Bielema was fired despite Chad Morris bringing him in on an official visit.

Jones decided to transfer after not playing in his true freshman season behind a fellow 2018 signee at center. He had a discussion with head coach Brian Kelly and Kelly said Jones felt Notre Dame was no longer the place for him.



The 6-foot-5, 303-pound lineman has a great chance of contributing at Arkansas with the Hogs struggling to field a fully healthy and effective offensive line. Currently at center for the Razorbacks are Ty Clary, who had trouble with his snaps in 2018, and Silas Robinson, a redshirt freshman.

Arkansas now has one spot to fill in the 2019 class and they're looking to take a defensive back or linebacker addition.