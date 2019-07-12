The Razorbacks were in the market for a good punter this off-season, scholarship or no scholarship, and they managed to add a walk-on with a history of some success at the SEC level. Thursday night, former Vanderbilt All-SEC second team freshman Sam Loy announced his official transfer from Colorado, where he sat the season in 2018, to Arkansas.

Loy was part of the class of 2016, so he has two years of eligibility remaining and he will be able to play this season. He joins Arkansas athletic director's son, linebacker Jake Yurachek, as another Colorado-to-Arkansas addition this season.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound punter had an up-and-down tenure in Nashville that included a few dropped snaps and fumbles as a freshman in 2016. He punted 132 times for 5,407 yards, an average of 41.0 yards per boot. Thirty-four of his punts were downed inside of the 20-yard line and another 34 were fair caught while he only had 10 touchbacks in two seasons. He had 12 punts over 50 yards as a freshman.

Opposing teams averaged just 7.1 yards per return on Loy's punts, meanwhile Arkansas gave up 11.6 yards per punt return in 2018 with one punt return famously taken to the house on a fake fair catch.

The Razorbacks do not have a punter on scholarship but sophomore walk-on Reid Bauer returns for a second year. Bauer averaged 38.9 yards per punt in 2018, good for 12th amongst SEC punters. He had just four punts over 50 yards in 2018.

