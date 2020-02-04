Signing Day is on the horizon but Arkansas isn't waiting until 7 a.m. for another 2020 addition. Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper has called the Hogs and will be an immediately eligible transfer addition with two years to play two seasons.

Draper visited Arkansas this weekend prepared to make a decision and it didn't take him long to do so, announcing his official decision Tuesday night.

A former Rivals250 4-star, Draper signed with Oklahoma very early and ended up enrolling early as well.

He redshirted his freshman season and played the majority of his snaps with the Sooners on special teams in 2018 and 2019. According to ProFootballFocus, Draper played 82 snaps on special teams in 2018 and 83 on special teams in 2019. He also played 25 snaps on defense in 2019, recording three tackles.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 coming out of high school, Draper is now 245 and ready to contribute to Arkansas's linebacker room that is going to be very youthful and inexperienced in 2020.

With school already several weeks into the semester, Draper will be ready to enroll in May.

Arkansas's 2020 Linebacker Room

Deon Edwards - redshirt senior

Grant Morgan - redshirt senior

Hayden Henry - senior

Levi Draper - redshirt junior (transfer)

Bumper Pool - junior

Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore

Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman

Kelin Burrle - freshman (early enrollee)

Jashaud Stewart - freshman

JT Towers - freshman

Catrell Wallace - freshman

Jacorrei Turner - freshman