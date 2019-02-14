FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has announced another future opponent for the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks will host Liberty, an FBS independent, for a non-conference game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022. They have previously announced a road game at BYU on Oct. 15.

It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Flames played their first season at the FBS level last year, going 6-6 but not receiving a bowl invitation because they were still a provisional FBS team in their first year of transition.

Liberty is probably best known for hiring former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze as its coach this offseason and former Baylor athletics director Ian McCaw as its AD two years ago. Both men left their previous jobs amid scandal.

Although Arkansas has never played Liberty, it did face Freeze's Ole Miss teams five times, winning three of those matchups.

The Flames have played only one SEC team in their history, traveling to Auburn and losing 53-0 late last season. They are scheduled to play Ole Miss in Oxford during the 2021 season.