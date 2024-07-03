Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain extended the preferred walk-on offer to Rush on June 22, and he made his decision public with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Arkansas Razorbacks have added another athlete to their 2025 class as punter Gavin Rush announced his commitment on Wednesday morning.

A native of Franklin, Tennessee, in the Nashville area, Rush chose to join the Arkansas program over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Western Kentucky.

For Page High School as a junior, Rush punted the ball 29 times for a total of 986 yards — an average of 34 yards per punt.

His longest punt was 55 yards, and 13 of his 29 punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Rush is the second specialist to join the fold for the Razorbacks, as he joins Bay St. Louis, Mississippi kicker Evan Noel in the class.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest developments in Arkansas football recruiting.