Just an hour after the Hogs wrapped up their 2019 spring game, they locked in the commitment of 3-star Texas wide receiver Mason Mangum, the fourth of the 2020 class. Mangum plays for Westlake High School in the Austin area where he racked up 55 catches for 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season.

He's also an accomplished sprinter and hurdler. At the Nike Opening, Mangum proved he's got what it takes to compete at this level. He recorded test scores in the 99th percentile, including a 4.45 laser-timed 40-yard dash.

"I decided to commit because of the people," Mangum said. "Everyone I've met here has treated me like family. I really love the coaches and I can't think of anyone better to be coached by everyday than Coach Stepp."

Mangum was back on campus just a week after picking up his new Arkansas offer for the spring game and couldn't find a better time to commit. He's the second wide receiver commit now in the class, joining Georgia 3-star Ze'Vian Capers. Also committed are defensive players Jashaud Stewart and Jamie Vance, who is on his official visit this weekend.