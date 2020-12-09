Arkansas-Alabama 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.
Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 49.2 (3rd) | 28.2 (66th)
Total yards: 548.3 (4th) | 414.1 (51st)
Passing: 361.1 (4th) | 254.9 (42nd)
Rushing: 187.2 (45th) | 159.2 (69th)
Third downs: 57.3% (1st) | 33.9% (109th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.56 (27th) | 2.89 (t-103rd)
Turnovers: 9 (t-42nd) | 9 (t-42nd)
Defense
Scoring: 18.3 (17th) | 33.0 (t-92nd)
Total yards: 357.0 (35th) | 452.7 (103rd)
Passing: 240.3 (74th) | 263.2 (101st)
Rushing: 116.7 (21st) | 189.4 (91st)
Third downs: 38.9% (t-51st) | 44.4% (t-95th)
Sacks/game: 2.11 (t-66th) | 1.56 (t-102nd)
Turnovers forced: 15 (t-27th) | 17 (t-15th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Alabama
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Mac Jones (5.9)
|
**QB Feleipe Franks
|
RB Najee Harris
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Miller Forristall
|
*TE Blake Kern
|
WR DeVonta Smith (6.0)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR John Metchie III (5.8)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Slade Bolden
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Alex Leatherwood
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Deonte Brown (5.7)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
*C Landon Dickerson
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
RG Ty Clary
|
RT Evan Neal
|
*RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE LaBryan Ray (6.0)
|
*DE Eric Gregory (5.8)
|
NG DJ Dale (5.7)
|
DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)
|
*DE Justin Eboigbe
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
JACK Will Anderson Jr.
|
*JACK Dorian Gerald
|
MLB Dylan Moses
|
***MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Christian Harris (5.8)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
*STAR Malachi Moore (5.8)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Patrick Surtain
|
***CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Josh Jobe
|
CB Hudson Clark
|
SS Jordan Battle (6.0)
|
SS Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
FS Daniel Wright
|
BS Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart... We used the player who started the most recent game, with the exception of Arkansas' two defensive ends. Gregory and Julius Coates actually started vs. Missouri, despite being listed at the same position. We went with Gerald at JACK because he played more snaps than Zach Williams.
**Franks is still listed as a starter despite not starting vs. Missouri because of a rib injury. His status for this week is unknown. KJ Jefferson started in his place.
***Morgan and Brown each suffered injuries during the Missouri game and their status for this week is unknown, but both are still listed on the depth chart.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 2
Alabama: 18
Tied: 2
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)
Overall: 95.5 | 70.7
Offense: 96.8 | 73.8
Passing: 93.3 | 76.8
Rushing: 94.1 | 72.9
Receiving: 93.0 | 70.5
Pass blocking: 78.2 | 65.9
Run blocking: 79.9 | 65.8
