 Arkansas Razorbacks-Alabama Crimson Tide 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 10:19:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Alabama 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Alabama's DeVonta Smith is one of the top wide receivers in the country.
Alabama's DeVonta Smith is one of the top wide receivers in the country. (SEC Digital Media)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 49.2 (3rd) | 28.2 (66th)

Total yards: 548.3 (4th) | 414.1 (51st)

Passing: 361.1 (4th) | 254.9 (42nd)

Rushing: 187.2 (45th) | 159.2 (69th)

Third downs: 57.3% (1st) | 33.9% (109th)

Sacks allowed/game: 1.56 (27th) | 2.89 (t-103rd)

Turnovers: 9 (t-42nd) | 9 (t-42nd)

Defense

Scoring: 18.3 (17th) | 33.0 (t-92nd)

Total yards: 357.0 (35th) | 452.7 (103rd)

Passing: 240.3 (74th) | 263.2 (101st)

Rushing: 116.7 (21st) | 189.4 (91st)

Third downs: 38.9% (t-51st) | 44.4% (t-95th)

Sacks/game: 2.11 (t-66th) | 1.56 (t-102nd)

Turnovers forced: 15 (t-27th) | 17 (t-15th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Arkansas
Alabama Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Mac Jones (5.9)

**QB Feleipe Franks

RB Najee Harris

RB Trelon Smith

TE Miller Forristall

*TE Blake Kern

WR DeVonta Smith (6.0)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR John Metchie III (5.8)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Slade Bolden

WR Mike Woods

LT Alex Leatherwood

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Deonte Brown (5.7)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

*C Landon Dickerson

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Ty Clary

RT Evan Neal

*RT Dalton Wagner

DE LaBryan Ray (6.0)

*DE Eric Gregory (5.8)

NG DJ Dale (5.7)

DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)

*DE Justin Eboigbe

DT Isaiah Nichols

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

*JACK Dorian Gerald

MLB Dylan Moses

***MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Christian Harris (5.8)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

*STAR Malachi Moore (5.8)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Patrick Surtain

***CB Montaric Brown

CB Josh Jobe

CB Hudson Clark

SS Jordan Battle (6.0)

SS Jalen Catalon (5.8)

FS Daniel Wright

BS Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart... We used the player who started the most recent game, with the exception of Arkansas' two defensive ends. Gregory and Julius Coates actually started vs. Missouri, despite being listed at the same position. We went with Gerald at JACK because he played more snaps than Zach Williams.

**Franks is still listed as a starter despite not starting vs. Missouri because of a rib injury. His status for this week is unknown. KJ Jefferson started in his place.

***Morgan and Brown each suffered injuries during the Missouri game and their status for this week is unknown, but both are still listed on the depth chart.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 2

Alabama: 18

Tied: 2

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)

Overall: 95.5 | 70.7

Offense: 96.8 | 73.8

Passing: 93.3 | 76.8

Rushing: 94.1 | 72.9

Receiving: 93.0 | 70.5

Pass blocking: 78.2 | 65.9

Run blocking: 79.9 | 65.8

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}