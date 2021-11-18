 Arkansas Razorbacks-Alabama Crimson Tide 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Alabama 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jameson Williams is Alabama's top wide receiver.
Jameson Williams is Alabama's top wide receiver. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 44.6 (3rd) | 30.9 (52nd)
Total yards: 484.7 (10th) | 439.8 (34th)
Passing: 322.6 (11th) | 206.3 (95th)
Rushing: 162.1 (68th) | 233.5 (6th)
Third downs: 56.6% (1st) | 36.8% (89th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.40 (t-80th) | 1.90 (t-50th)
Turnovers: 8 (t-9th) | 7 (t-2nd)

Defense

Scoring: 18.2 (12th) | 22.9 (48th)
Total yards: 290.3 (5th) | 346.9 (t-37th)
Passing: 206.8 (34th) | 195.7 (24th)
Rushing: 83.5 (4th) | 151.2 (68th)
Third downs: 31.7% (t-14th) | 30.7% (9th)
Sacks/game: 3.40 (t-6th) | 1.90 (t-85th)
Turnovers forced: 16 (t-32nd) | 12 (t-87th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Arkansas
Alabama Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

RB Dominique Johnson

TE Cameron Latu

TE Blake Kern

WR Jameson Williams

*WR De'Vion Warren

WR John Metchie III

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Slade Bolden (5.8)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

LT Evan Neal

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Javion Cohen

LG Brady Latham

*C Chris Owens (5.7)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Beaux Limmer

*RT Damieon George Jr. (5.7)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

*DE Phidarian Mathis (5.9)

DE Tre Williams (5.8)

NG DJ Dale

DT John Ridgeway

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

DT Markell Utsey

*SAM Dallas Turner

^JACK Zach Williams

MLB Henry To'oTo'o

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Christian Harris

WLB Hayden Henry

*STAR Malachi Moore

*NB Jayden Johnson

CB Josh Jobe (5.8)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (5.9)

CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)

*FS DeMarcco Hellams (5.9)

S Myles Slusher (5.8)

SS Jordan Battle

S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart, but started the last game.

^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks have been using a three-man front that typically leaves him out of the starting lineup. When they have used a four-man front, Eric Gregory has started at the second defensive end spot.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 1

Alabama: 20

Tied: 1

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)

Overall: 93.2 | 85.3

Offense: 88.6 | 80.9

Passing: 92.0 | 73.1

Rushing: 89.0 | 88.0

Receiving: 81.0 | 63.9

Pass blocking: 62.6 | 68.8

Run blocking: 69.8 | 78.3

Defense: 91.5 | 76.6

Run defense: 91.4 | 72.6

Tackling: 88.7 | 70.1

Pass rush: 78.1 | 79.0

Coverage: 87.5 | 74.4

Special teams: 83.7 | 75.3

