Arkansas-Alabama 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 44.6 (3rd) | 30.9 (52nd)
Total yards: 484.7 (10th) | 439.8 (34th)
Passing: 322.6 (11th) | 206.3 (95th)
Rushing: 162.1 (68th) | 233.5 (6th)
Third downs: 56.6% (1st) | 36.8% (89th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.40 (t-80th) | 1.90 (t-50th)
Turnovers: 8 (t-9th) | 7 (t-2nd)
Defense
Scoring: 18.2 (12th) | 22.9 (48th)
Total yards: 290.3 (5th) | 346.9 (t-37th)
Passing: 206.8 (34th) | 195.7 (24th)
Rushing: 83.5 (4th) | 151.2 (68th)
Third downs: 31.7% (t-14th) | 30.7% (9th)
Sacks/game: 3.40 (t-6th) | 1.90 (t-85th)
Turnovers forced: 16 (t-32nd) | 12 (t-87th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Alabama
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Bryce Young
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
|
RB Dominique Johnson
|
TE Cameron Latu
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Jameson Williams
|
*WR De'Vion Warren
|
WR John Metchie III
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Slade Bolden (5.8)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
LT Evan Neal
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Javion Cohen
|
LG Brady Latham
|
*C Chris Owens (5.7)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
*RT Damieon George Jr. (5.7)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
*DE Phidarian Mathis (5.9)
|
DE Tre Williams (5.8)
|
NG DJ Dale
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
JACK Will Anderson Jr.
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
*SAM Dallas Turner
|
^JACK Zach Williams
|
MLB Henry To'oTo'o
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Christian Harris
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
*STAR Malachi Moore
|
*NB Jayden Johnson
|
CB Josh Jobe (5.8)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (5.9)
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)
|
*FS DeMarcco Hellams (5.9)
|
S Myles Slusher (5.8)
|
SS Jordan Battle
|
S Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart, but started the last game.
^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks have been using a three-man front that typically leaves him out of the starting lineup. When they have used a four-man front, Eric Gregory has started at the second defensive end spot.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 1
Alabama: 20
Tied: 1
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)
Overall: 93.2 | 85.3
Offense: 88.6 | 80.9
Passing: 92.0 | 73.1
Rushing: 89.0 | 88.0
Receiving: 81.0 | 63.9
Pass blocking: 62.6 | 68.8
Run blocking: 69.8 | 78.3
Defense: 91.5 | 76.6
Run defense: 91.4 | 72.6
Tackling: 88.7 | 70.1
Pass rush: 78.1 | 79.0
Coverage: 87.5 | 74.4
Special teams: 83.7 | 75.3
