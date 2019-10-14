Alabama is currently undefeated at 6-0 with wins over A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss and more. Their opponent this weekend is 2-4 Tennessee. Arkansas sits at 2-4 on the season as well with no conference wins and a tough opponent coming to town this weekend in No.11-ranked Auburn.

FAYETTEVILLE - The Razorbacks will travel to Tuscaloosa in two weeks for their fifth SEC game of the season and their third on the road. Kickoff time has been set by the SEC for 6 p.m..

It has been 13 years since Arkansas last beat Alabama. The two teams were coached by Houston Nutt and Mike Shula, respectively, Nick Saban was with the Dolphins, Chad Morris was at Stephenville High School in Texas and Gus Malzahn was the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator.



Darren McFadden rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, but the story was Leigh Tiffin missing three short field goals and an extra point. That enabled Arkansas to win in double overtime, with Mitch Mustain throwing a touchdown to Ben Cleveland and Jeremy Davis kicking the point after.

Since then, things have not gone well for the Razorbacks. They blew a late lead with a touchdown in the closing seconds the next year, saw a 13-point lead slip away in 2010 and suffered a one-point loss in 2014. Other than that, though, the losses have been ugly - highlighted by back-to-back 52-0 losses in 2012 and 2013.

Including those close losses, the average margin of Arkansas’ 12 straight losses to Alabama has been 24.8 points. Last year, the Razorbacks managed to score 31 points in the game…but also allowed 65.

Alabama officially leads the all-time series 19-8, but that factors in one forfeit and two vacated games. On the field, the Crimson Tide lead 22-7. Before the current losing streak, it was pretty even, especially if you look only at the SEC era - which excludes two Sugar Bowl matchups won by the Crimson Tide.