Arkansas-Alabama star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 48.7 (4th) | 24.7 (t-93rd)
Total yards: 513.4 (9th) | 385.3 (84th)
Passing: 347.0 (4th) | 250.4 (54th)
Rushing: 166.4 (68th) | 134.9 (96th)
Third downs: 54.2% (4th) | 37.4% (86th)
Sacks allowed: 9 (t-21st) | 13 (t-57th)
Turnovers: 5 (t-6th) | 13 (t-101st)
Defense
Scoring: 16.4 (13th) | 30.7 (t-93rd)
Total yards: 321.0 (26th) | 412.9 (t-87th)
Passing: 190.6 (29th) | 220.0 (60th)
Rushing: 130.4 (40th) | 192.9 (100th)
Third downs: 35.9% (46th) | 40.7% (88th)
Sacks: 18 (t-35th) | 18 (t-35th)
Turnovers: 14 (t-13th) | 12 (t-36th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Alabama
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Mac Jones
|
QB Ben Hicks
|
RB Najee Harris
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Miller Forristall
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Jerry Jeudy
|
WR Trey Knox
|
WR DeVonta Smith (6.0)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Henry Ruggs III
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Alex Leatherwood
|
LT Colton Jackson
|
LG Evan Neal
|
LG Austin Capps
|
C Landon Dickerson
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Deonte Brown (5.7)
|
RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RT Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Raekwon Davis (5.9)
|
DE Mataio Soli (5.8)
|
DE Justin Eboigbe
|
DE Gabe Richardson
|
OLB Anfernee Jennings (5.8)
|
DT McTelvin Agim (6.0)
|
NG DJ Dale (5.7)
|
DT T.J. Smith (5.5)
|
MLB Shane Lee
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
WLB Christian Harris (5.8)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Shyheim Carter (5.9)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Patrick Surtain
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Trevon Diggs
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
SS Jared Mayden
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
FS Xavier McKinney
|
FS Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Tied: 1
Arkansas: 2
Alabama: 19
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)
Overall: 96.4 | 76.5
Offense: 92.9 | 68.9
Passing: 84.0 | 62.3
Rushing: 88.9 | 74.3
Receiving: 87.1 | 65.8
Pass blocking: 82.2 | 62.5
Run blocking: 81.7 | 65.2
