News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 09:57:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Alabama star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jerry Jeudy (4) and DeVonta Smith (6) are just two of Alabama's weapons at wide receiver.
Jerry Jeudy (4) and DeVonta Smith (6) are just two of Alabama's weapons at wide receiver. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Alabama using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 48.7 (4th) | 24.7 (t-93rd)

Total yards: 513.4 (9th) | 385.3 (84th)

Passing: 347.0 (4th) | 250.4 (54th)

Rushing: 166.4 (68th) | 134.9 (96th)

Third downs: 54.2% (4th) | 37.4% (86th)

Sacks allowed: 9 (t-21st) | 13 (t-57th)

Turnovers: 5 (t-6th) | 13 (t-101st)

Defense

Scoring: 16.4 (13th) | 30.7 (t-93rd)

Total yards: 321.0 (26th) | 412.9 (t-87th)

Passing: 190.6 (29th) | 220.0 (60th)

Rushing: 130.4 (40th) | 192.9 (100th)

Third downs: 35.9% (46th) | 40.7% (88th)

Sacks: 18 (t-35th) | 18 (t-35th)

Turnovers: 14 (t-13th) | 12 (t-36th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Arkansas
Alabama Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Mac Jones

QB Ben Hicks

RB Najee Harris

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Miller Forristall

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Jerry Jeudy

WR Trey Knox

WR DeVonta Smith (6.0)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Henry Ruggs III

WR Mike Woods

LT Alex Leatherwood

LT Colton Jackson

LG Evan Neal

LG Austin Capps

C Landon Dickerson

C Ty Clary

RG Deonte Brown (5.7)

RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RT Jedrick Wills Jr.

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Raekwon Davis (5.9)

DE Mataio Soli (5.8)

DE Justin Eboigbe

DE Gabe Richardson

OLB Anfernee Jennings (5.8)

DT McTelvin Agim (6.0)

NG DJ Dale (5.7)

DT T.J. Smith (5.5)

MLB Shane Lee

MLB De'Jon Harris

WLB Christian Harris (5.8)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Shyheim Carter (5.9)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Patrick Surtain

CB Montaric Brown

CB Trevon Diggs

CB Jarques McClellion

SS Jared Mayden

SS Kamren Curl

FS Xavier McKinney

FS Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Tied: 1

Arkansas: 2

Alabama: 19

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Alabama | Arkansas)

Overall: 96.4 | 76.5

Offense: 92.9 | 68.9

Passing: 84.0 | 62.3

Rushing: 88.9 | 74.3

Receiving: 87.1 | 65.8

Pass blocking: 82.2 | 62.5

Run blocking: 81.7 | 65.2

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}