Arkansas among schools recruiting Rivals150 PF the most

While most attention has been on Arkansas’ stellar 2022 recruiting class, the coaching staff has also been busy working on 2023.

With Anthony Black on board now, the Razorbacks can shift all of their focus to the next group and one player who has seen particularly attention as of late is four-star power forward Brandon Garrison.

“It has been pretty crazy the past month,” Garrison said. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Arkansas offer has been in talks with many high-major schools over the past few months, including the Razorbacks, who offered him a scholarship on Feb. 9.

This past weekend, Garrison was in Fayetteville playing in The Warmup. Garrison impressed in the event, drawing praise from Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf.

“He does exactly what his team needs at all times,” Graf wrote of the rising senior. “Garrison ran the floor really well, rolled hard off of screens, converted looks at the rim and showed off a versatile defensive skillset.”