Arkansas has released the dates of several important weekends for the 2019 football season including the Hall of Honor weekend, family weekend and homecoming weekend.

The Colorado State game weekend on Sept. 14 will feature the annual University of Arkansas Sports Fall Hall of Honor festivities. Several former Arkansas student-athletes and coaches will be recognized for their successes as Razorbacks.

Family Weekend is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, when Arkansas hosts San Jose State.

Homecoming will be celebrated during the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 2, against Mississippi State. Homecoming week will be filled with activities, including the annual Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally on Friday night, Nov. 1. It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other on Arkansas's homecoming.

Arkansas is 62-31-4 all-time on homecoming, dating back to the first contest on Nov. 18, 1922.

