After news of seven positive cases among student athletes at Arkansas State and five reported positive cases at the University of Alabama, Arkansas announced its first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek announced the news and noted the athlete is in good health and in quarantine. Names of athletes that test positive are typically not released due to privacy protections.

“As we prepare to welcome back a group of student-athletes to our campus for voluntary workouts on June 8, we have received notification of our first Razorback student-athlete with COVID-19," Yurachek said. "The positive result was confirmed based on the results of a test conducted last week. I am pleased to report the student-athlete is doing well and self-isolating off campus.

“Our protocol has been enacted with a continued focus on providing the student-athlete with needed medical care and support while mitigating risk to others. As I shared previously, we knew it was not a matter of if, but rather when a Razorback student-athlete would be confirmed positive. With respect for privacy, we do not plan on announcing or detailing each case as it may arise. However, it is important to use this opportunity to acknowledge the reality of the challenges ahead for all of us and affirm our continued commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Yurachek noted last week in a call with the media that the University of Arkansas, unlike Arkansas State, will only test athletes showing symptoms, despite asymptomatic virus carriers are still able to spread COVID-19. Players will have temperature checks daily and will wear masks throughout athletics facilities but Yurachek noted that some athletes testing positive was enivitable.

Any athletes returning from hot spots have to be quarantined before they're allowed to begin participation in workouts. Workout groups will be limited to 16 athetes.

The entire football team, except for unenrolled true freshman, as well as men's and women's basketball players will be back on campus for voluntary workouts on June 8.