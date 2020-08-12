HawgBeat - Arkansas answers with Akol Mawein

After kicking off its 2021 class over the weekend thanks to Chance Moore’s commitment, Arkansas remained hot on the trail. On Wednesday, Navarro College standout Akol Mawein gave his own verbal commitment to the Hawgs.

“Arkansas is somewhere I’ve been around for two years and the love of the state is like no other. The fans are loyal and they love you no matter what,” Mawein told Rivals.com about his decision. “With David Patrick there, too, he’s like a mentor to me. He’s always been looking out for me since I was in high school. He is someone that I can ask anything about and he’s also someone that can be there whenever I need something.”

A 6-foot-9 power forward that brings great size, length, and versatility to the floor, Mawein was born in South Sudan but grew up in Australia. After graduating from Southwest Christian Academy, in Little Rock, Mawein enrolled at Navarro where he averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds this past winter, while making close to 33-percent of his perimeter tries.