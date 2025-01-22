Arkansas assistant coaches sign new contracts

Seven of Arkansas' returning on-field assistant football coaches have inked new contracts with the program, plus HawgBeat has obtained the contract details for new secondary coach Nick Perry via a Freedom of Information Act Request. Two other on-field assistants are also expected to sign new contracts.

Head coach Sam Pittman is set to enter his sixth season leading the Razorbacks in 2025 and he will have all but one on-field assistant back, as of now. Perry is the only newcomer, as he replaced Deron Wilson.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams signed a new contract that will run from Jan. 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2027. He received a pay raise from $1.1 million to $1.25 million per year with incentives and other special provisions. Williams could receive an increase of salary to $1.325 million if the team wins seven or more games in 2025.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson also inked a new deal that spans the same length as Williams' contract — through Feb. 2027 — as did special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who has been with Pittman since the start in Fayetteville.

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos also signed a new contract that will run through Feb. 2027 and he's set to receive a salary increase of $12,500 to a total of $712,500 annually beginning March 1.

Receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and running backs coach Kolby Smith, both entering their second seasons in Fayetteville, each received $25,000 annual pay increases. Fouch will now make $225,000 per year and Smith will make $350,000. Both contracts also run through Feb. 2027.

New secondary coach Nick Perry signed a contract through Feb. 2027 and he is set to make $325,000 annually.

The only new contract signed that doesn't run through Feb. 2027 is tight ends coach Morgan Turner, who has a new contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2026.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who is set to receive a raise from $1.5 million to $1.6 million this year on his existing contract, is expected to sign a new contract soon, per a team spokesperson. The same can be said for defensive line coach Deke Adams' contract, HawgBeat learned.

Director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders, an off-field assistant, also signed a new contract through Feb. 2027 that features a $500,000 annual salary.

Pittman remains under contract until Dec. 31, 2027. He received a $250,000 pay raise for reaching seven wins in 2025 to push his annual salary to $5.5 million.

Here is a full list of the salary pool for Arkansas assistant coaches as of this publishing of this story.