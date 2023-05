Head coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas basketball program lost a key assistant coach on Wednesday, as Gus Argenal accepted the head coach position at Division II school Cal State San Bernardino.

Argenal joined Arkansas in May of 2021 and he spent two seasons with the Razorbacks. He helped the Hogs earn a 50-23 record during that span, plus two straight Sweet Sixteens and one Elite Eight.

Argenal helped coach NBA Draft selection Jaylin Williams and he played a factor in recruiting and coaching future draft picks Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and potentially others. Silver Waves Media recently named Argenal one of the 50 most impactful high major assistants in Division 1 basketball.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Argenal was the associate head coach at Cal State Fullerton for two years. He was hired there after serving two seasons as an associate head coach at Nevada under Musselman.

The last time Argenal was a head coach was from 2013-17 when he was the head coach of Cal State East Bay, another Division II school.

During his playing career, Argenal was a point guard for UC Davis. He holds the Aggies' single-game record with 13 assists.

Argenal is originally from Concord, California, and CSUSB is located in San Bernardino, California.

Musselman will now have to replace Argenal, but he still has assistant coaches Anthony Ruta and Keith Smart on staff.