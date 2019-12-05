While Arkansas fans patiently await breaking news for their own head coaching gig, one assistant will interview for his own shot to lead a team down in Texas. HawgBeat can confirm 247Sports's original report that Arkansas associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor will interview for the open head coaching position at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

The position would make a lot of sense for Traylor who has recruited East Texas for years. Beaumont is far from Gilmer, Texas where Traylor had three state championships and two state runner-up finishes but his legacy all over Texas is extensive.

Lamar head coach Mark Schultz was fired two weeks ago after going 13-22 in three seasons.

Before Chad Morris was fired at Arkansas, Traylor had five commits from East Texas locked in to the 2020 class and he was the leading force behind bringing in the top JUCO running back Rakeem Boyd in 2018.