HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -160 Auburn: +140

Spread:

Arkansas: -3.5, -105 Auburn: +3.5, -115

Totals

Total Points: Over 61.5: -110 Under 61.5: -110 Arkansas Team Total: Over 32.5: -120 Under 32.5: -115 Auburn Team Total Over 28.5: -110 Under 28.5: -125

PLAYER PROPS

ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN:

~ Raheim Sanders: +150 ~ KJ Jefferson: -110 ~ Jadon Haselwood: +155 ~ Matt Landers: +155

PASSING:

~ KJ Jefferson OVER 213.5 passing yards: -115 ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 213.5 passing yards: -115 ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: -130 ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns: -105 ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion OVER 39.5 yards: -115 ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion UNDER 39.5 yards: -115

RECEIVING:

Yards ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 46.5 receiving yards: -115 ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 46.5 receiving yards: -120 ~ Matt Landers OVER 45.5 receiving yards: -115 ~ Matt Landers UNDER 45.5 receiving yards: -115 ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 14.5 receiving yards: -115 ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 14.5 receiving yards: -115 Touchdowns ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown: +175 ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown: -240 ~ Matt Landers OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown: +165 ~ Matt Landers UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown: -225 ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown: +400 ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown: -650 Longest Reception ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception OVER 20.5 yards: -120 ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception UNDER 20.5 yards: -110 ~ Matt Landers longest reception OVER 21.5 yards: -115 ~ Matt Landers longest reception UNDER 21.5 yards: -115 ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 10.5 yards: -110 ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 10.5 yards: -125

RUSHING

Yards ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 104.5 rushing yards: -115 ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 104.5 rushing yards: -115 ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 52.5 rushing yards: -115 ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 52.5 rushing yards: -115 Touchdowns ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 0.5 rushing touchdown: -230 ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 0.5 rushing touchdown: +170 ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdown: +100 ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 0.5 rushing touchdown: -130

RUSHING+RECEIVING

~ Raheim Sanders OVER 124.5 rushing+receiving yards: -115 ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 124.5 rushing+receiving yards: -115

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (1-0 LW | 2-5 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas -3.5

The entire HawgBeat staff took Arkansas to win this game and cover the spread. Offensively, Arkansas is better than Auburn in every category, including points scored. The Hogs are scoring 10.4 more points per game than the Tigers. Auburn's defense gets the edge in most categories, but they've lost by at least four points in all of their conference losses. The only SEC game they won was a 17-14 victory over Missouri. Arkansas' offense should have a field day against the Tigers, who might not have a head coach soon.

Raheim Sanders anytime touchdown (+150)

This almost feels like a typo. Sanders has -230 odds to get a rushing touchdown, so plus-money here is a steal for an anytime touchdown. Sanders has seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown touchdown on the season. He's scored in each of the last three games for the Hogs, and he's reached the end zone in five of the seven games this season. Head coach Sam Pittman continues to confirm that Sanders is the feature back and he will get the ball when he's fresh. "I think he can handle the load that he’s getting right now," Pittman said Monday. "Obviously we have four backs that we think are pretty good players. But it’s his ball. As long as he’s not tired we’re going to give him the ball."

Raheim Sanders OVER 104.5 rushing yards (-115)