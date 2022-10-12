News More News
Arkansas at BYU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) will hit the road for the second straight week Saturday to face the BYU Cougars (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - BYU | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 32.0 (52nd) | 29.5 (t-72nd)
Total yards: 417.8 (59th) | 462.7 (24th)
Passing: 264.3 (42nd) | 228.8 (84th)
Rushing: 153.5 (68th) | 233.8 (11th)
Third downs: 42.1% (54th) | 44.1% (44th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.50 (t-41st) | 1.83 (t-61st)
Turnovers: 2 (t-3rd) | 8 (t-54th)

Defense

Scoring: 26.67 (73rd) | 32.17 (109th)
Total yards: 364.5 (58th) | 455.5 (121st)
Passing: 190.0 (25th) | 307.2 (127th)
Rushing: 174.5 (100th) | 148.3 (77th)
Third downs: 41.9% (92nd) | 43.4% (104th)
Sacks/game: 1.50 (t-102nd) | 3.50 (12th)
Turnovers forced: 6 (t-106th) | 7 (t-88th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - BYU vs Arkansas
BYU Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Jaren Hall

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Chris Brooks

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Isaac Rex

TE Trey Knox

WR Kody Epps

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Brayden Cosper

WR Warren Thompson

WR Keanu Hill

WR Matt Landers

LT Blake Freeland

LT Luke Jones

LG Clark Barrington

LG Brady Latham

C Connor Pay

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Harris LaChance

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Kingsley Suamataia

RT Dalton Wagner

SE Earl Tuioti-Mariner

DE Zach Williams

DE Tyler Batty

DT Isaiah Nichols

T Gabe Summers

DT Eric Gregory

N Caden Haws

DE Landon Jackson

FLASH Max Tooley

WILL Bumper Pool

MIKE Keenan Pili

MIKE Drew Sanders

NB Jakob Robinson

NB Myles Slusher

CB Gabe Juedy-Lally

CB Dwight McGlothern

S Micah Harper

CB Malik Chavis

S Talan Alfrey

S Simeon Blair

CB Kaleb Hayes

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by BYU and Arkansas communications. HawgBeat listed receivers based on snap counts, not the depth chart. BYU's roster lists 15 different defensive starters, so we based the starters on a 4-2-5 defense.*
{{ article.author_name }}