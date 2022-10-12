Arkansas at BYU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) will hit the road for the second straight week Saturday to face the BYU Cougars (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - BYU | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 32.0 (52nd) | 29.5 (t-72nd)
Total yards: 417.8 (59th) | 462.7 (24th)
Passing: 264.3 (42nd) | 228.8 (84th)
Rushing: 153.5 (68th) | 233.8 (11th)
Third downs: 42.1% (54th) | 44.1% (44th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.50 (t-41st) | 1.83 (t-61st)
Turnovers: 2 (t-3rd) | 8 (t-54th)
Defense
Scoring: 26.67 (73rd) | 32.17 (109th)
Total yards: 364.5 (58th) | 455.5 (121st)
Passing: 190.0 (25th) | 307.2 (127th)
Rushing: 174.5 (100th) | 148.3 (77th)
Third downs: 41.9% (92nd) | 43.4% (104th)
Sacks/game: 1.50 (t-102nd) | 3.50 (12th)
Turnovers forced: 6 (t-106th) | 7 (t-88th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|BYU
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Jaren Hall
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Chris Brooks
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Isaac Rex
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Kody Epps
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Brayden Cosper
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
WR Keanu Hill
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Blake Freeland
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Clark Barrington
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Connor Pay
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Harris LaChance
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Kingsley Suamataia
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
SE Earl Tuioti-Mariner
|
DE Zach Williams
|
DE Tyler Batty
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
T Gabe Summers
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
N Caden Haws
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
FLASH Max Tooley
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
MIKE Keenan Pili
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
NB Jakob Robinson
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB Gabe Juedy-Lally
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
S Micah Harper
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
S Talan Alfrey
|
S Simeon Blair
|
CB Kaleb Hayes
|
S Latavious Brini
