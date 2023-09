The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are set to play the LSU Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) at 6:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU currently leads the all-time series, 43-23-2.

HawgBeat continues its series of comparing the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown: