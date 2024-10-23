Arkansas at Mississippi State: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a tough loss to LSU at home and they now face a pivotal road matchup at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arkansas was fresh off a bye week entering the LSU game, but the Tigers handed the Razorbacks a 34-10 loss at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Mississippi State fought hard against Texas A&M, but suffered a 34-24 loss at home Saturday to remain winless in conference play.

"Moving on to Mississippi State, they’re playing really well," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Coach (Jeff) Lebby’s done a great job there. They’re in every game and playing extremely hard. They have speed on their team, a lot of talent."

The Razorbacks have seen a drop in their offensive statistical rankings nationally, but this week presents an intriguing matchup to bolster those numbers against a Bulldogs' defense that ranks below 100th nationally in every defensive statistical category other than turnovers forced.

"They had some breakdowns and given up some scores and you don't see that happening now," Pittman said. "They fly to the football. They're very physical football team. I think also after the Toledo game, I think they changed in trying to get to the quarterback. I think they've changed a number of guys in the box.

"I think they’ve played a little bit more man-coverage so I think after that Toledo game, I can see the last three games how they’ve changed number-wise in the box. They’re getting better and they’re taking more chances on third down, second and long trying to get to the quarterback and it’s worked out for them."

Arkansas has also graded out better than Mississippi State in every category on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Grades are given from 0-100, with the higher the grade signifying better performance.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings: