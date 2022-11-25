HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. On Friday, the Hogs will face off against the Missouri Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -190 Missouri: +160

Spread:

Arkansas: -3.5 (-115) Missouri: +3.5 (-105)

Totals

Total Points: Over 56.5 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 30.5 (-110) Under 30.5 (-110) Missouri Team Total Over 24.5 (-110) Under 24.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN:

~ Raheim Sanders: (-350) ~ KJ Jefferson (+110) ~ Matt Landers (+135) ~ Jadon Haselwood (+160)

PASSING

Yards ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 188.5 passing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 188.5 passing yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155) Interceptions ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 interceptions (-110) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 0.5 interceptions (-120) Longest Completion ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion OVER 38.5 yards (-120) ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion UNDER 38.5 yards (-110)

RECEIVING:

Yards ~ Matt Landers OVER 46.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 46.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 46.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 46.5 receiving yards (-120) ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 14.5 receiving yards (-120) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 14.5 receiving yards (-110) Touchdowns ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+190) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-260) ~ Matt Landers OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+150) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-200) Longest Reception ~ Matt Landers longest reception OVER 23.5 yards (-115) ~ Matt Landers longest reception UNDER 23.5 yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception OVER 20.5 yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception UNDER 20.5 yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 10.5 yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 10.5 yards (-115)

RUSHING

Yards ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 116.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 116.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 44.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 44.5 rushing yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 1.5 rushing touchdown (+180) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 1.5 rushing touchdown (-250) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdown (+120) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 0.5 rushing touchdown (-160)

RUSHING+RECEIVING

~ Raheim Sanders OVER 136.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 136.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115)

(Missouri player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (0-2 LW | 5-13 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. (maybe just pick the opposite of us, because we are COLD)

Under 56.5 (-110)

We took the under last week, and it should have hit. Ole Miss scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to push it to the over. The average total points scored in SEC games at Faurot field this year is 39. The Missouri defense has been really good at home, even allowing just 26 points to No. 1 Georgia back on Oct. 1. I do think that the Arkansas offense presents a tough challenge, but the Missouri offense doesn't. I don't see this being a 50-48 barn burner like it was in the 2020 matchup.

KJ Jefferson OVER 188.5 passing yards (-115)