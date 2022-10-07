Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State: BetSaracen lines, player props
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +240
No. 23 Mississippi State: -275
Spread:
Arkansas: +9.5, -115
No. 23 Mississippi State: -9.5, -105
Totals
Total Points:
Over 58.5: -105
Under 58.5: -115
No. 20 Arkansas Team Total:
Over 23.5: -125
Under 23.5: -110
No. 23 Mississippi State Team Total
Over 33.5: -130
Under 33.5: -105
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
PLAYER PROPS:
Receiving props
Dillon Johnson (Miss State) over (-110)/under (-120) 27.5 receiving yards
Rushing player props
Dillon Johnson (Miss State) over (-115)/under (-115) 55.5 rushing yards
Raheim Sanders (Arkansas) over (-115)/under (-115) 90.5 rushing yards
(More player props could possibly be added and lines could be changed after the publishing of this story.)
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (0-4 LW | 0-4 YTD)
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
After a tough opening week, here's what the HawgBeat staff will be looking to bounce back with against Mississippi State:
Mississippi State -9.5 (-105)
This is not a favorable matchup for Arkansas in many ways, and the presumed loss of KJ Jefferson only adds to that. One of the nation's top passing attacks will be heightened by a secondary that has looked extremely pedestrian through five games of the season, and this one could get out of hand quickly for the Hogs.
Though weird things have seemed to have happened in this game the past two seasons, an injured Arkansas appears to be completely outmatched on the road.
Raheim Sanders OVER 90.5 Rushing Yards
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders has broken through Arkansas' committee approach as a clear feature back in his second season on The Hill, and his rushing total of 90.5 yards is a reflection of that.
Despite his highest rushing total of the season, Sanders figures to play an important role in the Razorbacks' efforts this week with KJ Jefferson likely sidelined. His 21 carries per game have proven effective thus far, reaching the century mark in four of five games, and he'll have to do so once again should his Hogs have a chance to keep up with the Mississippi State air-raid offense Saturday.