HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +240 No. 23 Mississippi State: -275

Spread:

Arkansas: +9.5, -115 No. 23 Mississippi State: -9.5, -105

Totals

Total Points: Over 58.5: -105 Under 58.5: -115 No. 20 Arkansas Team Total: Over 23.5: -125 Under 23.5: -110 No. 23 Mississippi State Team Total Over 33.5: -130 Under 33.5: -105

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS:

Receiving props

Dillon Johnson (Miss State) over (-110)/under (-120) 27.5 receiving yards

Rushing player props

Dillon Johnson (Miss State) over (-115)/under (-115) 55.5 rushing yards Raheim Sanders (Arkansas) over (-115)/under (-115) 90.5 rushing yards

(More player props could possibly be added and lines could be changed after the publishing of this story.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (0-4 LW | 0-4 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. After a tough opening week, here's what the HawgBeat staff will be looking to bounce back with against Mississippi State:

Mississippi State -9.5 (-105)

This is not a favorable matchup for Arkansas in many ways, and the presumed loss of KJ Jefferson only adds to that. One of the nation's top passing attacks will be heightened by a secondary that has looked extremely pedestrian through five games of the season, and this one could get out of hand quickly for the Hogs. Though weird things have seemed to have happened in this game the past two seasons, an injured Arkansas appears to be completely outmatched on the road.

Raheim Sanders OVER 90.5 Rushing Yards