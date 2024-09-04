Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
Arkansas at Oklahoma State: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
As Arkansas and No. 16 Oklahoma State prepare to face off Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the two teams stack up based on stats from each team's season-opener and high school star ratings for the starters.

On paper, Arkansas outpaces Oklahoma State in nearly every offensive and defensive category, but the strength of both teams' Week 1 opponents varies greatly.

The Razorbacks defeated lowly FCS program Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-0 last Thursday, while the Cowboys defeated 2023 FCS national champions South Dakota State, 44-20, Saturday.

As for high school star ratings, Arkansas' starters average out at 3.36, while Oklahoma State comes in at an average of 2.64 stars. The Cowboys are expected to start seven players who were rated as two-stars or lower entering college, while the Hogs only have five.

Arkansas also fared better in Pro Football Focus' weekly grading update, but competition has to be considered for this, too. Interestingly, the Razorbacks and Cowboys struggled in the tackling and coverage departments against their respective opponents.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings:

Season Stats - Oklahoma State | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 134 teams)

Offense

Oklahoma State || Arkansas

Scoring: 44.0 (38th) | 70.0 (3rd)

Total yards: 394.0 (77th) | 687.0 (4th)

Passing: 245.0 (61st) | 408.0 (9th)

Rushing: 149.0 (78th) | 279.0 (17th)

Third downs: 35.7% (95th) | 100.0% (1st)

Sacks allowed/game: 0.00 (t-1st) | 0.00 (t-1st)

Turnovers: 0 (t-1st) | 0 (t-1st)

Defense

Oklahoma State || Arkansas

Scoring: 20.0 (78th) | 0.0 (t-1st)

Total yards: 388.0 (96th) | 130.0 (5th)

Passing: 264.0 (109th) | 123.0 (36th)

Rushing: 124.0 (72nd) | 7.0 (2nd)

Third downs: 23.1% (28th) | 10.0% (5th)

Sacks/game: 2.00 (51st) | 4.00 (18th)

Turnovers forced: 1 (54th) | 0 (UNR)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

