The prospect deemed most likely to flip before Chad Morris's firing, Kelvontay Dixon has now reopened his recruitment and left the 2020 class. Dixon committed to Jeff Traylor as an "athlete," and was considered an option at running back or receiver.

Before news broke Sunday, the Rivals 3-star was in Austin for the Longhorns game against Kansas State. His older brother Keontay Ingram is the leading rusher at Texas this season and they've got their sights set on Dixon as well.

Hailing from East Texas, Dixon is the final Jeff Traylor commit to leave the 2020 class and they're now at nine. Decommitting in the last 48 hours: Savion Williams from Marshall, John Gentry from North Shore, Mason Mangum from Westlake, Allen Horace from Crockett, and now Kelvontay Dixon from Carthage. All commits to Traylor and Justin Stepp.

Already voiced by Horace earlier today, these prospects would most likely be interested at least in rejoining the 2020 class at Arkansas depending on the new head coach and whether their recruiters are kept on staff.

