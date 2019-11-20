With the early signing period in mind, Arkansas's coaching search has to move fast, but it also needs to be a covert operation as most serious candidates are likely trying to keep their teams' focus on finishing the season. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek felt the need to address the progress of the search as more than a week has gone by since the firing of Chad Morris:

"A search for our next head football coach is well underway,' Yurachek wrote. "As I have shared previously, I firmly believe that we will find a quality leader for our football team. The Razorback Football program has much to offer – including substantial financial support, tremendous facilities, an outstanding academic institution, great history and tradition, competing in the nation’s best conference and a passionate fan base.

"In my continued efforts to identify our next head coach, just as I did in our recent men’s basketball search, I will work to maintain confidentiality in the process. I understand that because of the great interest in our search, there will continue to be an abundance of speculation. I appreciate your patience and understanding as I focus on the important task at hand."

There has been an abundance of speculation indeed. Just this week we've had Lane Kiffin responding to rambunctious Arkansas fans on Twitter, rumors Memphis head coach Mike Norvell turned down the job and former Arkansas head coach Houston Nutt saying on the radio that he'd been in touch with the administration.

Add on top of that, there's been a lot noise coming from Alabama sources about Gus Malzahn's latest talks with the administration at Auburn that can't be confirmed or denied right now.

Yurachek managed to keep a lot of the secret dealings of the search committee quiet during the search for Eric Musselman, though there were some concrete hints at the time that they'd been in contact. At this point in the search, there's not a lot of hard evidence being unveiled...but the clock is ticking.