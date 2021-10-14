Arkansas-Auburn 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Auburn using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 35.0 (32nd) | 32.3 (t-44th)
Total yards: 451.3 (31st) | 459.7 (27th)
Passing: 245.2 (57th) | 214.8 (t-84th)
Rushing: 206.2 (30th) | 244.8 (10th)
Third downs: 46.6% (24th) | 36.8% (88th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.17 (t-17th) | 1.50 (t-29th)
Turnovers: 4 (t-9th) | 4 (t-9th)
Defense
Scoring: 19.2 (26th) | 24.5 (66th)
Total yards: 322.2 (33rd) | 337.5 (39th)
Passing: 216.0 (52nd) | 156.0 (t-6th)
Rushing: 106.2 (24th) | 181.5 (98th)
Third downs: 35.7% (48th) | 30.2% (t-17th)
Sacks/game: 2.67 (t-33rd) | 1.67 (t-101st)
Turnovers forced: 5 (t-104th) | 5 (t-104th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Auburn
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Bo Nix
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Tank Bigsby
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE John Samuel Shenker
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Demetris Robertson
|
WR De’Vion Warren
|
WR Shedrick Jackson
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Kobe Hudson (5.9)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
LT Austin Troxell
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Brandon Council
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Nick Brahms
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Keiondre Jones
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Brodarious Hamm
|
***RT Ty Clary
|
DE Colby Wooden
|
JACK Zach Williams
|
DT Marcus Harris (5.4)
|
DT Markell Utsey (5.3)
|
NT Tony Fair
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DE Derick Hall (5.8)
|
DE Tre Williams (5.8)
|
**MLB Owen Pappoe
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Zakoby McClain
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
STAR Chandler Wooten
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Roger McCreary
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Nehemiah Pritchett
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
S Smoke Monday (5.8)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Zion Puckett
|
S Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the Auburn depth chart. We went with Hudson because he's played more snaps than co-starter Ja'Varrius Johnson.
**Pappoe has missed the last three games with injury, but he's still listed as the starter and there's speculation that he'll return this week. Chandler Wooten has filled in for him.
***Dalton Wagner is still listed on the depth chart as the starting right tackle, but he will miss a few weeks after having finger surgery this week. Clary is expected to start in his place, just as he did at Ole Miss.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 4
Auburn: 15
Tied: 3
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Auburn | Arkansas)
Overall: 91.9 | 83.2
Offense: 76.2 | 81.1
Passing: 75.8 | 73.6
Rushing: 89.5 | 86.9
Receiving: 66.4 | 63.3
Pass blocking: 65.3 | 60.8
Run blocking: 61.0 | 80.6
Defense: 90.7 | 66.9
Run defense: 86.3 | 65.2
Tackling: 70.0 | 59.4
Pass rush: 85.4 | 73.7
Coverage: 89.6 | 61.2
Special teams: 90.4 | 77.6
