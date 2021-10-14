 Arkansas Razorbacks-Auburn Tigers 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Auburn 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Bo Nix is in his third season as Auburn's starting quarterback.
Bo Nix is in his third season as Auburn's starting quarterback. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Auburn using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 35.0 (32nd) | 32.3 (t-44th)
Total yards: 451.3 (31st) | 459.7 (27th)
Passing: 245.2 (57th) | 214.8 (t-84th)
Rushing: 206.2 (30th) | 244.8 (10th)
Third downs: 46.6% (24th) | 36.8% (88th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.17 (t-17th) | 1.50 (t-29th)
Turnovers: 4 (t-9th) | 4 (t-9th)

Defense

Scoring: 19.2 (26th) | 24.5 (66th)
Total yards: 322.2 (33rd) | 337.5 (39th)
Passing: 216.0 (52nd) | 156.0 (t-6th)
Rushing: 106.2 (24th) | 181.5 (98th)
Third downs: 35.7% (48th) | 30.2% (t-17th)
Sacks/game: 2.67 (t-33rd) | 1.67 (t-101st)
Turnovers forced: 5 (t-104th) | 5 (t-104th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Auburn vs. Arkansas
Auburn Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Bo Nix

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Tank Bigsby

RB Trelon Smith

TE John Samuel Shenker

TE Blake Kern

WR Demetris Robertson

WR De’Vion Warren

WR Shedrick Jackson

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Kobe Hudson (5.9)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

LT Austin Troxell

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Brandon Council

LG Brady Latham

C Nick Brahms

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Keiondre Jones

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Brodarious Hamm

***RT Ty Clary

DE Colby Wooden

JACK Zach Williams

DT Marcus Harris (5.4)

DT Markell Utsey (5.3)

NT Tony Fair

DT John Ridgeway

DE Derick Hall (5.8)

DE Tre Williams (5.8)

**MLB Owen Pappoe

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Zakoby McClain

WLB Hayden Henry

STAR Chandler Wooten

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Roger McCreary

CB Montaric Brown

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

CB LaDarrius Bishop

S Smoke Monday (5.8)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Zion Puckett

S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the Auburn depth chart. We went with Hudson because he's played more snaps than co-starter Ja'Varrius Johnson.

**Pappoe has missed the last three games with injury, but he's still listed as the starter and there's speculation that he'll return this week. Chandler Wooten has filled in for him.

***Dalton Wagner is still listed on the depth chart as the starting right tackle, but he will miss a few weeks after having finger surgery this week. Clary is expected to start in his place, just as he did at Ole Miss.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

Auburn: 15

Tied: 3

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Auburn | Arkansas)

Overall: 91.9 | 83.2

Offense: 76.2 | 81.1

Passing: 75.8 | 73.6

Rushing: 89.5 | 86.9

Receiving: 66.4 | 63.3

Pass blocking: 65.3 | 60.8

Run blocking: 61.0 | 80.6

Defense: 90.7 | 66.9

Run defense: 86.3 | 65.2

Tackling: 70.0 | 59.4

Pass rush: 85.4 | 73.7

Coverage: 89.6 | 61.2

Special teams: 90.4 | 77.6

