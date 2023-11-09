Arkansas-Auburn position-by-position comparison
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are set to take on the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT.
Led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn has won its last two games against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt after coming up just short against now-No. 10 Ole Miss on Oct. 21.
Head coach Sam Pittman finally got the Hogs back on track after beating Florida 39-36 in overtime last week. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and kept the Razorbacks' postseason chances alive for the time being.
Ahead of the matchup, HawgBeat takes a look at both teams and gives a position-by-position breakdown to see who has the advantage where...
Note: All players listed are starters or backups on each respective team depth chart.
OFFENSE:
Quarterback
Players:
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson - 6'3", 247 lbs.
163/250, 65.2%, 1,802 YDS, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 140.5 passer rating, 292 RSH YDS, 2 RSH TDs
Auburn: Payton Thorne - 6'2", 210 lbs.
117/183, 63.9%, 1,269 YDS, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 133.7 passer rating, 337 RSH YDS, 2 RSH TDs
Welcome back, KJ Jefferson. After struggling the last few games, the Arkansas signal caller looked more like his old self against Florida under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton. He completed 20 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and added 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Thorne has also played better as of late, as he combined for 424 yards and five touchdowns against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt the last two weeks. He's also deceptively athletic with 337 rushing yards on the year, including 78 across the past two weeks.
According to Pro Football Focus, both players are neck and neck with each other. Thorne has a higher pass grade (72.9) than Jefferson (69.8) but Jefferson has a better run grade (72.1) than Thorne (70.9).
Both quarterbacks are playing better, but one has a much higher ceiling than the other. I think we all know who that is.
Pick: Arkansas
Running backs
Players:
Arkansas: Raheim Sanders/AJ Green/Rashod Dubinion
Average Height/Weight: 5'11.75", 221 lbs.
183 ATT, 746 YDS, 5 TDs, 27 REC, 169 REC YDS, 2 REC TD
Auburn: Jarquez Hunter/Damari Alston/Brian Battie
Average Height/Weight: 5'8.75", 197 lbs.
184 ATT, 969 YDS, 8 TDs, 25 REC, 190 REC YDS
Much like Jefferson, Sanders had a reemergence against the Gators, as he collected the team's first 100+ yard rushing game of the season (103 yards) on 18 carries.
If the preseason All-SEC First Team running back continues to play like that, Green and Dubinion will see a decrease in snaps and will take a definite backseat role to Sanders.
Hunter is a clear-cut, bonafide SEC back for Auburn. He's totaled 636 rushing yards and seven touchdowns by himself this season as a shifty, explosive runner. Like Sanders, he's capable of completely taking over a game.
According to PFF, Hunter (79.4) and Green (75.7) are the only two running backs from either team to have a run grade over 75.0. Battie (70.4) and Alston (69.6) are the next two highest, with Sanders (68.9) and Dubinion (67.5) bringing up the rear.
This one is tough. On one hand, you have Sanders playing more like himself after recovering from a knee injury. Plus, Green and Dubinion offer a nice change of pace when they aren't being relied on as the go-to guys.
On the other, Hunter has proven himself to be an effective back this season and had a combined 327 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks.
Pick: Push
Wide receivers
Players:
Arkansas: Andrew Armstrong/Isaac TeSlaa/Tyrone Broden/Jaedon Wilson
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.5", 198 lbs.
95 REC, 1,138 YDS, 8 TDs
Auburn: Ja'Varrius Johnson/Jay Fair/Shane Hooks/Jyaire Shorter
Average Height/Weight: 6'0.5", 188 lbs.
48 REC, 599 YDS, 5 TDs
The Tigers' receiving group is an interesting one, to say the least. Shorter, a big-time transfer from North Texas and a listed starter has only one reception for 10 yards this season. Hooks is a big-bodied threat with a large catch radius, while Fair and Johnson are smaller, shiftier threats.
As for the Hogs, the biggest question going forward is, will Armstrong be healthy? After taking a scary fall against the Gators, the Razorbacks' leading receiver was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power. Based on Pittman's comments throughout the week, it sounds like Armstrong will play.
Behind him, TeSlaa, Broden, Wilson and even Isaiah Sategna need to step up if Arkansas' offense wants to continue to improve down the stretch. They have the intangibles (size, catch radius, etc) but haven't been consistent this season. Maybe Broden's game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against the Gators will light a spark underneath him.
The top dog between both teams in terms of receiving grade is Armstrong, who has a 78.5 according to PFF. Behind him is Johnson (75.8) and Fair (71.1). Broden (58.6), Wilson (58.5) and TeSlaa (57.6) all fall under the 60.0 range, while Auburn's Hooks (56.9) and Shorter (51.5) have the lowest of the bunch.
Pick: Arkansas
Tight ends
Players:
Arkansas: Nathan Bax/Var'keyes Gumms/Francis Sherman
Average Height/Weight: 6'3.25", 246 lbs.
2 REC, 27 YDS
Auburn: Rivaldo Fairweather - 6'4", 251 lbs.
27 REC, 277 YDS, 3 TDs
I'm not going to dwell too much on this one. Arkansas has been decimated with injuries at the tight end position, as Luke Hasz suffered a broken clavicle against Texas A&M earlier this year and Tyrus Washington dislocated his shoulder against the Gators and is likely out for the season, according to Pittman.
Fairweather has elite size and is the Tigers' second-leading receiving option. He's a legit mismatch for every defense and is better than anything the Razorbacks can throw out there right now.
Pick: Auburn
Offensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Devon Manuel/Brady Latham/Beaux Limmer/Joshua Braun/Ty'Kieast Crawford
Average Height/Weight: 6'5.5", 317 lbs.
Auburn: Dillon Wade/Gunner Britton/Avery Jones/Kam Stutts/Izavion Miller
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.5", 317 lbs.
Let's start with a stat breakdown. Auburn is allowing the nation's 92nd most sacks per game at 2.44. The unit makes up for it in the run game, though, as the Tigers ranks 25th in the country in rushing offense (190.9).
Arkansas is worse than Auburn in both statistical categories. The Hogs are currently allowing the country's 122nd most sacks per game at 4.00, and the rushing attack ranks 102nd in the nation with 122.0 yards per game.
Something that should be taken into account is the shift around at the tackle positions for the Hogs. After right tackle Patrick Kutas suffered a high ankle injury against Florida, he's set to probably be out Saturday. Andrew Chamblee has really struggled on the other side, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Manuel completely take over that spot.
Braun (73.4), Crawford (61.1), Latham (65.7), Limmer (74.2) and Manuel (64.8) have overall PFF grades above 60.0. Crawford has a pass block grade of 76.1, while Limmer has a run block grade of 77.5.
Wade (61.0), Britton (63.5), Stutts (62.0), Jones (58.2) and Miller (57.1) are graded much lower than the Hogs' group. Wade stands out with a 77.8 pass block grade. Still, the grades don't tell the whole story and Auburn has the better group to this point.
Pick: Auburn
DEFENSE:
Defensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Landon Jackson/Eric Gregory/Taurean Carter/Trajan Jeffcoat/John Morgan III/Keivie Rose/Cameron Ball/Zach Williams/Anthony Booker Jr.
Average Height/Weight: 6'4", 297 lbs.
139 TOT, 31.5 TFL, 15.5 SKS
Auburn: Keldric Faulk/Justin Rogers/Marcus Harris/Zykevious Walker/Jayson Jones/Lawrence Johnson/Elijah McAllister
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.25", 306 lbs.
126 TOT, 18 TFL, 8.5 SKS
Arkansas and Auburn are similar in that they each have an obvious top player along their defensive fronts. For the Hogs, it's defensive end Landon Jackson, who has 35 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.
The Tigers have defensive tackle Marcus Harris, who at 6-foot-3, 295-pounds has 35 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The difference in these two units, though, is the players surrounding each star.
After Harris, there's a large drop-off in production for the rest of the Tigers' defensive linemen. The Hogs, however, have Jeffcoat (7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Rose (3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) along with many others with at least two TFLs.
Statistically speaking, Arkansas ranks 43rd in the country in rushing defense (129.4) while Auburn ranks 81st (154.2).
Both units are fairly even in overall defensive grade according to PFF as well.
Auburn: Harris (82.9), Johnson (72.3), Jones (70.3), McAllister (68.4), Faulk (68.1) Walker (65.0), Rogers (64.0)
Arkansas: Jackson (79.9), Ball (75.7), Gregory (74.2), Morgan III (67.5), Jeffcoat (65.4), Booker Jr. (63.2), Carter (61.7), Rose (59.6), Williams (50.3)
Give me the group that gets to the quarterback more often and stops the run at a higher pace.
Pick: Arkansas
Linebackers
Players:
Arkansas: Chris Paul Jr./Jaheim Thomas/Antonio Grier/Brad Spence
Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs.
167 TOT, 12.5 TFL, 5.5 SKS, 2 INT
Auburn: Jalen McLeod/Austin Keys/Eugene Asante/Larry Nixon III/Cam Riley
Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 236 lbs.
169 TOT, 18 TFL, 10.5 SKS
Thomas and Paul Jr. are two workhorses at the second level for the Razorbacks, while Grier and Spence play sparingly when needed.
Asante, Nixon III, McLeod and Riley all play a signifant role for the Tigers, while Keys serves a similar role that Spence does for Arkansas.
There's something to be said for a group that spreads the production all around, but it should be noted that Nixon III (46.1) has the worst PFF grade of either team's linebackers. Keys (78.1), Asante (68.4), Riley (67.7) make up the rest of the Tigers' group.
Arkansas' Thomas (73.2), Spence (68.5), Paul Jr. (60.4) and Grier (59.3) round out the Hogs' unit.
This one is close too, but I give the ever-so-slight edge to Auburn with its ability to get to the quarterback at a more consistent rate.
Pick: Auburn
Defensive backs
Players:
Arkansas: Lorando Johnson/Jaylon Braxton/Hudson Clark/Alfahiym Walcott/Jayden Johnson/Dwight McGlothern/Jaheim Singletary/TJ Metcalf
Average Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 194 lbs.
203 TOT, 11.5 TFL, 24 PD, 6 INT, 3 FF
Auburn: D.J. James/Keionte Scott/Jaylin Simpson/Zion Puckett/Nehemiah Pritchett/Kayin Lee/Donovan Kaufman/Caleb Wooden
Average Height/Weight: 6'0.25", 189 lbs.
176 TOT, 17 TFL, 19 PD, 10 INT, 3 FF
Both Arkansas and Auburn have respectable pass defenses, but the Tigers' (35th) comes in statistically higher than the Hogs' (47th).
Auburn also has a player with the second-most interceptions in the country in Simpson, who is a talented safety that flies around the field.
With Dwight McGlothern back and playing more often, the Razorbacks are close to full strength in the secondary and can stack up with most offenses.
According to PFF, Auburn has three players with at least a 70.0 overall grade while Arkansas has four. That includes McGlothern, who currently leads all cornerbacks in the nation with a defensive PFF grade of 91.4.
But, PFF grades don't tell the whole story in this case. When you have more tackles for loss, interceptions and a better pass defense, you're going to get the nod everytime.
Pick: Auburn
Special teams
Players:
Arkansas: K Cam Little, P Max Fletcher, KR/PR Isaiah Sategna
Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 178 lbs.
25-25 XPA (100%), 16-18 FG (88.9%), 42 PUNTS, 2,032 YDS (48.4 AVG), PR TD
Auburn: K Alex McPherson, P Oscar Chapman, KR Brian Battie, PR Keionte Scott
Average Height/Weight: 5'10.75", 179 lbs.
29-29 XPA (100%), 9-9 FG (100%), 46 PUNTS, 2,047 YDS (44.5 AVG)
Simply put, Arkansas has one of the best special teams' duos in the country. Little and Fletcher consistently make big time kicks and punts that make differences in ballgames. Little was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals against the Gators.
Sategna is exceptional in the kick return game, as he's currently averaging 22.9 yards per return. Not to mention his punt return touchdown earlier this season. However, Auburn has a dynamite kick returner in Battie, who is averaging 25.2 yards per return.
Still, the Tigers don't outdo Little and Fletcher — at least on paper.
Pick: Arkansas