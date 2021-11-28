Arkansas back in Coaches Poll, moves up in AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will enter its bowl game as a consensus top-25 top team.

After ending the regular season with a win over Missouri, the Razorbacks reentered the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25 and moved up two spots to No. 23 in the AP Poll, both of which came out Sunday. They’ll also likely remain in the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out Tuesday.

Finishing at 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, Arkansas enjoyed its best regular season since going 10-2 in 2011. That was also the last time the Razorbacks were ranked in the final AP Poll - something they likely need to win their bowl game in order to achieve.

Three of Arkansas’ four losses were on the road against teams in the top eight of both the AP and Coaches Polls - Georgia (No. 1/No. 1), Alabama (No. 4/No. 2) and Ole Miss (No. 8/ No. 8). The only other ranked SEC teams are Texas A&M (No. 24/No. 23) and Kentucky (No. 25/No. 22).