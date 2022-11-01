FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback walk-on quarterback Kade Renfro underwent season-ending surgery Monday for a torn ACL, a UA spokesperson confirmed.

Renfro, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Ole Miss after the 2020 season, has not played a snap in an Arkansas uniform. He posted pre- and post-surgery images on his Instagram story (@kade_renfro1) on Tuesday.

The injury comes about 10 months after Renfro suffered the same ailment to the same (left) knee.

News of Renfro's injury comes just a day after head coach Sam Pittman revealed that running back Dominique Johnson tore the same ACL he suffered an injury to during last season's Outback Bowl win.

Renfro is the third Arkansas player who will miss the rest of 2022 with a knee injury, joining defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and Johnson.

A native of Stephenville, Texas, Renfro was rated as a 5.5 three-star coming out of Stephenville High School. He committed to Ole Miss, where he was on scholarship for the 2020 season.